Now, two years on, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are telling their story in their own words in a new Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan .

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan declared they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family in an attempt to redefine their relationship with the UK news media.

Helmed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus, the show covers the couple’s early relationship and 2018 royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, as well as their controversial decision to leave their official duties behind in 2021, moving first to Canada and then the US.

Harry & Meghan also features interviews with friends and family, many of whom are speaking publicly for the first time, as well as commentary from historians on the royal family's relationship with the press.

The couple’s new Netflix documentary is the first project to emerge from their multi-year deal with the streaming platform, but how much is the deal worth?



How much did Harry & Meghan make from Netflix deal?

Harry & Meghan comes as part of a deal the couple signed with Netflix in the months after they announced they were stepping back from their official duties.

In September 2020, it was revealed that the pair would be creating a slew of content, both educational and entertaining, for the streaming giant.

Their deal was in collaboration with their company, Archewell Productions.

At the time, the couple said in an official statement: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

They added Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action".

The deal is in collaboration with their company Archewell Productions and the exact amount it's worth remains unknown, but it’s rumoured to be an eye-watering amount of money, with various reports having suggested the deal is around $100 million (£82.1 million).

However, despite reports of a whopping deal, in May 2022, a report claimed the duo had only received "a couple of million" so far.

A source told The Sun: “On the surface, this large sum seems enormous, but the truth is that their deal is all about budgets when shows get commissioned.

“Sure they may have a couple of million in an advanced development deal to produce ideas, concepts and film pilots, but they have not been handed $100m.

“In reality those sums would be handed over to cover the entire production cost of the project, with Archewell providing a breakdown on fees for all aspects of the making of the show. Included in that would be a broad understanding of the profits too for the company."

Alongside Harry & Meghan, the pair were also reportedly working on another animated project, Pearl, but according to Deadline, this was scrapped earlier in 2022.

"Netflix has quietly dropped Pearl, the working title of an animated series that was created by Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions," the publication reported.

