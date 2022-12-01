Netflix has just unveiled a teaser trailer for the pair's upcoming documentary, titled Harry & Meghan, which features a reel of pictures of the loved-up couple in black and white.

Their story may not feature in the The Crown 's final season, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to tell it.

"Why did you want to make this documentary?," they're asked in a voiceover.

"No one sees what's happening behind the closed doors," Harry can be heard saying as an image of the couple alongside Charles, Camilla, William and Kate Middleton flashes onto the screen.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," he adds.

The trailer then shows Meghan addressing the interviewee: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" See it for yourself below.

The couple had announced their partnership with Netflix back in 2020, after officially stepping down from their royal duties earlier that year.

Their Oprah Winfrey interview in March last year saw millions tune in to hear what they had to say about the royal family, and it looks like their upcoming documentary will go into more depth.

A release date has yet to be announced, but Netflix has billed the documentary as a "Netflix Global Event", saying it will arrive soon.

