Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for Netflix said: "The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

While it was believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would work solely behind the camera, The Sun has now suggested that a "tasteful" docuseries following the couple is also in the works.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this month, the duo signed a deal with Netflix to produce films, series, documentaries and children's TV shows through their currently-untitled production company

More like this

Meghan and Harry may appear on camera for documentary programming, but the former Suits star has no plans to return to acting, a representative told The New York Times in early September.

The couple announced in a statement that their focus will be on "creating content that informs but also gives hope" and that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action".

Meghan and Harry announced in January that they would take a "step back" as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and "work to become financially independent".

The Duchess of Sussex has since narrated the Disney+ documentary Elephant, which arrived on the platform in April.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.