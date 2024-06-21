Nevertheless, in 2023, it was announced that Costner would be leaving after season 5, raising doubts about the future of the franchise – with Matthew McConaughey named as one of the A-listers considering replacing him.

Fans were dealt another blow in the months that followed as it became increasingly uncertain whether Costner would even return for the long-delayed season 5 part 2, sparking rumours of a fallout between himself and creator Taylor Sheridan.

Now, Costner has shared a video to his personal Instagram account, confirming that he will not be returning to Yellowstone as his focus shifts to a series of Western films that kicks off with this month's Horizon: An American Saga.

"I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that’s required," he began, "[I've been] thinking about Yellowstone – that beloved series that I love, that I know you love.

"I just realised that I’m not going to be able to continue [with] season 5B or into the future."

Costner continued: "It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies."

Last month, while promoting Horizon, Costner elaborated on the reasons for his departure in an interview with Deadline.

He claimed: "I made a contract for seasons 5, 6 and 7. In February, after a two or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons 6 and 7, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we’ll do 6.

"They weren’t able to make those. Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps."

In spite of this major loss to the cast, Yellowstone co-star Kelly Reilly previously told RadioTimes.com that the ending they are working on stays true to Sheridan's original plan – and described it as "wild".

