Based on the the real Anne Lister’s diaries , the BBC One period drama stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle in the Gentleman Jack cast , playing Anne Lister and wealthy heiress Ann Walker, respectively.

Gentleman Jack recently returned for a second acclaimed season, once again following the fourth-wall breaking, real-life diarist and Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister.

At the end of the first season, the couple secretly exchanged vows, committing themselves to each other and combining their wealth and property.

Penned by BAFTA winner Sally Wainwright and set in the 19th century, the second season focussed on the dramatic return of Anne’s scorned long-term lover Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard), who threatened to put the recently wedded couple's marital bliss to the test.

But will the series be back for another run of episodes on BBC One? Read on for everything you need to know about Gentleman Jack season 3.

Will there be a third season of Gentleman Jack?

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle in Gentleman Jack. Aimee Spinks/Lookout Point/ BBC/HBO

Gentleman Jack was renewed by the BBC on 23rd May 2019 for a second series, but there's no word yet on whether the broadcaster will commission a third season. There is certainly enough of Anne's life and diaries still to adapt so fingers crossed, but we'll keep this page updated with any news.

If the decision was solely up to the show's creator Sally Wainwright then it seems we would definitely be seeing a third season as she previously confirmed that she would "like to go all the way to the end of [Anne's] life."

However Wainwright explained that because of real-life events that saw (SPOILERS!) Anne Lister would die in 1840 at the age of 49, tackling that ending would be no mean feat.

She said: "It's quite a tricky thing to do, and I'm worried people might get cross if I kill her off... that's a conversation I will have to have further down the line!"

You can read more about Anne Lister's real life history here.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will star in Gentleman Jack season 3?

Lydia Leonard in Gentleman Jack Aimee Spinks/Lookout Point/ BBC/HBO

If the series does return then Suranne Jones (Vigil) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) are likely to return to lead the cast as Anne Lister and Ann Walker respectively. Lydia Leonard (Ten Percent) may also be back as Anne's ex-lover Mariana Lawton.

Meanwhile, other key characters including Marian Lister (Gemma Whelan), Lady Vere Hobart (Jodhi May), Elizabeth Sutherland (Katherine Kelly) and Captain George Sutherland (Derek Riddell) could all also return.

In season 2, The Larkins' Joanna Scanlan also joined the cast as Isabella "Tib" Norcliffe, Anne's "outrageous former lover", so there's a good chance we'd see her back too if the series returns.

Is there a trailer for Gentleman Jack season 3?

There's no trailer for Gentleman Jack season 3 as it hasn't yet been renewed for a third season. We'll keep this page updated with any relevant teasers, clips and trailers.

For now, you can rewatch the season 2 trailer here.

Read more: Gentleman Jack season 2 review – Suranne Jones is back with gusto

All previous episodes of Gentleman Jack are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.