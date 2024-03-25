Essiedu recently earned a BAFTA nomination for his leading role as George in the series, where he stars alongside Anjli Mohindra, Caroline Quentin, Tom Burke and more.

Confirming the cancellation news, a spokesperson for Sky told RadioTimes.com: "The Lazarus Project has brought audiences jaw-dropping action and time-bending storylines across two seasons, and we are incredibly proud of this BAFTA-winning series.

"Whilst we won’t be commissioning another season, we would like to thank the incredible team who made this show possible."

The cast of The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

Penned and created by BAFTA award-winning Joe Barton (Giri/Haji, Black Doves), the screenwriter reacted to the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sharing a meme of a Dr Seuss quote that reads, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened," the news is undoubtedly a shock for the team and fans of the show, who were quick to offer their support.

One fan reacted to the news by writing: "I really enjoyed this show and leaving the latest cliffhanger unresolved seems criminal."

Similarly, another responded to Barton's tweet and wrote: "Sorry to hear this Joe. A shame as it is one of the best shows on TV and I was excited to see where you would take it."

Launched in 2022, The Lazarus Project quickly became Sky Max’s second biggest new scripted launch for two years, achieving a 28-day audience of 1.7 million.

The second season, which premiered in November 2023, left viewers on quite the cliffhanger - with fans expecting to see a continuation of the twisted plot.

Essiedu previously revealed potential hopes for further seasons in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, saying: "Let's just say season 2 also makes an invitation for the story to continue.

"Because the journey that we go on in the second series is just as wild and unexpected and twisty as the first series, if not even more so."

He added at the time: "I can't wait to see how people respond to the end of that eighth episode."

As for now, fans of Barton's writing won't be left wanting for too long, as the screenwriter is behind new star-studded Netflix spy thriller Black Doves, which stars Keira Knightley, Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw and more.

While The Lazarus Project may have come to an end, the Sky series is not the end of the road for Barton and the broadcaster, either, with Barton set to pen new limited series Amadeus, which will reunite him with Giri/Haji star Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart.

Reimagined from Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play, Barton's adaptation is set to "expand and interrogate the mythic rivalry, promising a corrupting symphony of jealousy, ambition and genius".

According to Sky's synopsis: "As with the play, Barton’s arrangement will be fresh, intimate and irreverent, and will feel at times in the hands of the characters themselves.

"It will ask audiences to bear witness to the making and unmaking of a musical genius by those that loved and envied him most."

