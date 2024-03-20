Beckett said: "Romesh and I are absolutely buzzing to be back hosting the BAFTAs. We’ve not seen or spoken to each other since last year when we hosted so it will be good to catch up.

"It’s a real privilege to continually get work together even though our friendship is fake and completely fabricated for commercial gain."

Ranganathan added: "I really thought I’d done enough last year to be asked to host it solo this time, but hosting it with Rob again is also an honour I suppose."

The BAFTA Television Awards honour the finest small screen work from across all genres, including hit dramas Top Boy and Slow Horses, acclaimed comedies Dreaming Whilst Black and Extraordinary, and unforgettable entertainment from The Graham Norton Show and the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Among the many nominations, David Tennant has earned his first ever BAFTA TV Awards nomination for his role in Good Omens, but that's not all. Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Bridget Christie (The Change) and Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) are all first time nominees.

Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu and Kane Robinson are also among the individual actors and personalities to get nods – but who will take home the prestigious prizes on the night? Read on for a full list of nominations so you can get speculating.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 nominations – full list

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. Credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Drama series

The Gold (BBC One)

Happy Valley (BBC One)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Top Boy (Netflix)

Limited drama

Best Interests (BBC One)

Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Long Shadow (ITV1)

The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

International

The Bear (Disney Plus)

Beef (Netflix)

Class Act (Netflix)

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Love & Death (ITVX)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actress

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - (BBC One)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX)

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)

Paapa Essiedu as George in The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

Leading actor

Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One)

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney Plus)

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney Plus)

Taj Atwal, Hullrasiers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Adjani Salmon, Black Ops (BBC One)

David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video_

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three)

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney Plus)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla in The Crown. Netflix

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)

Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV1)

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh Vs , (Sky Max)

Scripted comedy

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

Extraordinary (Disney Plus)

Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)

Specialist factual

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)

White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)

Reality and constructed factual

Banged Up (Channel 4)

Married at First Sight (E4)

My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Current affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heroes Storyville (BBC Two)

Putin Vs The West (BBC Two)

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Channel 4)

The Shamima Begum Story

Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola lifting the trophy. BBC/Guy Levy

Entertainment programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

Later with Jools Holland

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show

Late Night Lycett

Rob & Romesh Vs...

Would I Lie to You?

Short film

Mobility (BBC Three)

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)

Where It Ends (BBC Three)

Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across the World (BBC One)

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Endurance: Race to the Pole (Channel 5)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Factual series

Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)

Evacuation (Channel 4)

Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries)

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland (BBC Two)

Live event

The Coronation Concert (BBC One)

Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One)

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4)

Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News)

Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)

Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes. Sky

Single documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1)

Hatton (Sky Crime)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Sport

Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1)

MOTD Live: Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final (BBC One)

Daytime

Loose Women and Men (ITV1)

Lorraine (ITV1)

Make It at Market (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Beckham: David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing (Netflix)

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor (BBC One)

Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One)

The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic)

The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4)

Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)

The BAFTA TV Awards air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 12th May 2024. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

