BAFTA TV Awards 2024 nominations revealed: The Crown, Black Mirror, Happy Valley dominate
The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 have been announced, with The Crown, Black Mirror and Happy Valley leading the pack ahead of the glamorous ceremony in May.
Comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett will be back to host the proceedings, following a warm reception to their hilarious work last year.
Beckett said: "Romesh and I are absolutely buzzing to be back hosting the BAFTAs. We’ve not seen or spoken to each other since last year when we hosted so it will be good to catch up.
"It’s a real privilege to continually get work together even though our friendship is fake and completely fabricated for commercial gain."
Ranganathan added: "I really thought I’d done enough last year to be asked to host it solo this time, but hosting it with Rob again is also an honour I suppose."
The BAFTA Television Awards honour the finest small screen work from across all genres, including hit dramas Top Boy and Slow Horses, acclaimed comedies Dreaming Whilst Black and Extraordinary, and unforgettable entertainment from The Graham Norton Show and the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
Among the many nominations, David Tennant has earned his first ever BAFTA TV Awards nomination for his role in Good Omens, but that's not all. Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Bridget Christie (The Change) and Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) are all first time nominees.
Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu and Kane Robinson are also among the individual actors and personalities to get nods – but who will take home the prestigious prizes on the night? Read on for a full list of nominations so you can get speculating.
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 nominations – full list
Drama series
- The Gold (BBC One)
- Happy Valley (BBC One)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Top Boy (Netflix)
Limited drama
- Best Interests (BBC One)
- Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)
- The Long Shadow (ITV1)
- The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
International
- The Bear (Disney Plus)
- Beef (Netflix)
- Class Act (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)
- Love & Death (ITVX)
- Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Leading actress
- Anjana Vasan, Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - (BBC One)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)
- Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX)
- Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One)
- Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)
Leading actor
- Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)
- Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)
- Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)
- Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)
- Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)
- Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)
- Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One)
- Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney Plus)
- Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)
- Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney Plus)
- Taj Atwal, Hullrasiers (Channel 4)
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Adjani Salmon, Black Ops (BBC One)
- David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video_
- Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)
- Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)
- Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)
- Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three)
Supporting actor
- Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)
- Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
- Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney Plus)
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic)
- Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)
Supporting actress
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
- Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)
- Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix)
- Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)
- Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)
- Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)
Entertainment performance
- Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV1)
- Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
- Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One)
- Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)
- Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh Vs , (Sky Max)
Scripted comedy
- Big Boys (Channel 4)
- Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)
- Extraordinary (Disney Plus)
- Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)
Specialist factual
- Chimp Empire (Netflix)
- The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)
- Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)
- White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)
Reality and constructed factual
- Banged Up (Channel 4)
- Married at First Sight (E4)
- My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)
- Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
Current affairs
- Inside Russia: Traitors and Heroes Storyville (BBC Two)
- Putin Vs The West (BBC Two)
- Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Channel 4)
- The Shamima Begum Story
Entertainment programme
- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- Later with Jools Holland
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
Comedy entertainment programme
- The Graham Norton Show
- Late Night Lycett
- Rob & Romesh Vs...
- Would I Lie to You?
Short film
- Mobility (BBC Three)
- The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)
- Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)
- Where It Ends (BBC Three)
Factual Entertainment
- Celebrity Race Across the World (BBC One)
- The Dog House (Channel 4)
- Endurance: Race to the Pole (Channel 5)
- Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)
Factual series
- Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)
- Evacuation (Channel 4)
- Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries)
- Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland (BBC Two)
Live event
- The Coronation Concert (BBC One)
- Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One)
- Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)
News coverage
- Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4)
- Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News)
- Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)
Single documentary
- David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)
- Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1)
- Hatton (Sky Crime)
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix)
Soap
- Casualty (BBC One)
- EastEnders (BBC One)
- Emmerdale (ITV1)
Sport
- Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1)
- MOTD Live: Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 (BBC One)
- Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final (BBC One)
Daytime
- Loose Women and Men (ITV1)
- Lorraine (ITV1)
- Make It at Market (BBC One)
- Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
- Beckham: David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing (Netflix)
- Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor (BBC One)
- Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One)
- The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic)
- The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4)
- Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)
