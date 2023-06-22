In the hopes of reclaiming countless hours of invisible labour she has performed for her family, she takes herself on a solo adventure to the Forest of Dean, where she seeks a time capsule hidden there as a child.

Stand-up comedian Bridget Christie is the mind behind Channel 4's new comedy-drama The Change , which follows a woman seeking self-discovery as she begins to go through the menopause.

However, it isn't long before she becomes acquainted with several eccentric locals in a nearby village, which finds itself divided by social change and threatened by business interests.

Christie wrote the series and plays the lead role of Linda, while she's joined by a number of well-known comic talents including Jim Howick, Liza Tarbuck, Omid Djalili and Tanya Moodie.

Read on for your full guide to The Change cast.

Bridget Christie plays Linda

Bridget Christie stars in The Change. Jon Hall / Channel 4

Who is Linda? Linda is a woman who feels she has lost a sense of identity. Having spent many, many hours performing invisible labour for her family – logging every minute in a series of diaries – she feels she has earned some time to herself.

The revelation that she is starting the menopause is the last push she needs to take herself on a solo adventure to the Forest of Dean, which is an area she remembers fondly from childhood trips. While she doesn't initially find what she's looking for, she does take an interest in the lives of local residents.

What else has Bridget Christie been in? Christie is best known for being a stand-up comedian, with her popularity recently securing her a place on anarchic game show Taskmaster. You may also recognise her as Annie from the BBC One sitcom Ghosts, which also features her The Change co-star Jim Howick.

Omid Djalili plays Steve

Omid Djalili stars in The Change. Jon Hall / Channel 4

Who is Steve? Steve is Linda's husband, who is often centre of attention at any social gathering. However, he can be insensitive and has never grasped how to take care of himself, with Linda handling all of the household chores and much of their childcare too.

What else has Omid Djalili been in? Djalili is a well-known face in British comedy, having performed as a stand-up and taken numerous acting roles. His screen credits include The Mummy, Dickensian, Stan Lee's Lucky Man, The Letter for the King and His Dark Materials.

Jim Howick plays The Verderer

Jim Howick plays The Verderer on The Change. Jon Hall/Channel 4

Who is The Verderer? The Verderer is a community radio DJ, whose daily show prides itself on delving into hotly-debated culture war topics. He is a staunch defender of tradition, not wishing to see meaningful social change in his village.

Howick described the character as "a departure" from his usual roles.

What else has Jim Howick been in? Howick is currently starring in BBC sitcoms Here We Go and Ghosts, the latter of which he also co-created. It is his fourth collaboration with the Horrible Histories troupe, whose work includes the eponymous CBBC's educational series as well as Sky's Yonderland and Shakespeare spoof Bill. You might also recognise Howick from Peep Show, where he had a recurring role as sickly colleague Gerard.

Tanya Moodie plays Joy

Tanya Moodie stars in The Change. Jon Hall / Channel 4

Who is Joy? Joy is a fellow community radio DJ, although her presenting style is rather more level-headed than The Verderer. She is known for posing thought-provoking questions, encouraging listeners to reflect on society as it stands. Despite their opposing viewpoints on virtually everything, there is an odd chemistry between Joy and the Verderer.

What else has Tanya Moodie been in? Fans of British comedy may recognise Moodie for playing Meg on the BBC's acclaimed Motherland. She has also taken on more dramatic roles in Apple TV+ thriller Silo, Rain Dogs, The Man Who Fell to Earth and A Discovery of Witches. Last year, she appeared in Olivia Colman drama Empire of Light.

Paul Whitehouse plays Tony

Paul Whitehouse stars in The Change. Emilie Sandy / Channel 4

Who is Tony? Tony is an eccentric older man who is something of a local celebrity. He is known for his appearance at the annual village meeting, where attendees bet on what unusual pattern will be on his trousers.

What else has Paul Whitehouse been in? Whitehouse is another big name in British comedy, who rose to prominence on sketch programme The Fast Show and through various collaborations with Harry Enfield. Most recently, he has earned acclaim for his factual lifestyle series Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, while he has had acting roles in feature films including The Personal History of David Copperfield, King of Thieves, Ghost Stories and The Death of Stalin.

Liza Tarbuck plays Siobhan

Liza Tarbuck stars in The Change. Jon Hall / Channel 4

Who is Siobhan? Siobhan is Linda's sister, who disapproves of her sudden decision to abscond from family duties.

What else has Liza Tarbuck been in? Tarbuck currently serves as one of the weekend presenters on BBC Radio 2, while her screen projects include Watching, Extras, Mount Pleasant and Upstart Crow.

Jerome Flynn plays Pig Man

Jerome Flynn stars in The Change Jon Hall / Channel 4

Who is Pig Man? Pig Man is an enigmatic figure who got his nickname by looking after the Forest of Dean's wild boar population. He lives in a remote cabin and encounters Linda as she searches for a lost childhood treasure.

What else has Jerome Flynn been in? Flynn rose to fame on the ITV military drama Soldier Soldier, with later roles including Bronn in Game of Thrones, Bennet Drake in Ripper Street and Banner Creighton in Yellowstone: 1923. Fans may also recognise him from Black Mirror episode Shut Up and Dance, as well as John Wick: Chapter 3.

Monica Dolan plays Carmel

Bridget Christie and Monica Dolan star in The Change. Jon Hall / Channel 4

Who is Carmel? Carmel is one of two so-called Eel Sisters, who run a cafe specialising in eel, pie and mash in the Forest of Dean.

What else has Monica Dolan been in? Dolan is known for her BAFTA-winning turn as serial killer Rose West in the ITV drama Appropriate Adult. She has also appeared in BBC comedy W1A, A Very English Scandal and true crime drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Dolan has also featured in Black Mirror episodes Smithereens and Loch Henry.

Susan Lynch plays Agnes

Susan Lynch stars in The Change. Jon Hall / Channel 4

Who is Agnes? Agnes is the other Eel Sister, whose family has deep ties to the local community.

What else has Susan Lynch been in? Lynch's recent television credits include Happy Valley, Sex Education, Doctor Who and Unforgotten, while she also played Miss Lawton in 2019's Downton Abbey movie and Aunt Alice in Ready Player One.

Sonny Charlton plays Ryan

Sonny Charlton stars in The Change. Emilie Sandy / Channel 4

Who is Ryan? Ryan is a local resident who identifies as non-binary, and is keen to see social change in their generally traditionalist village.

What else has Sonny Charlton been in? Charlton played Roxx in showbiz sitcom Maxxx, while they have also appeared in Casualty, The Alienist and this summer's live-action The Little Mermaid.

The Change premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 21st June 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.