The series follows Linda (played by Christie), a middle-aged woman who sets off on a journey of self-discovery, seeking to reclaim the numerous hours she has spent performing invisible labour (i.e. household chores) for her family over many years.

The Change creator Bridget Christie has revealed her new comedy-drama wasn't originally about the menopause, but this element was added as she began experiencing symptoms while developing the show.

The adventure takes her to the Forest of Dean in search of a time capsule she hid there as a child, but the visit also sees her become caught up in the lives of the eccentric residents of a local village.

At a launch event for the series, Christie explained how the concept evolved over several years in development, with the main character not initially envisioned as going through the menopause.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I've been writing this for a long time and it's had various different iterations," she explained. "Because TV development takes so long, the central character wasn't in the menopause [originally]. Seven years ago, she was young… totally different.

"Anyone who's ever pitched for TV or anything, it really does take quite a long time. So then I went into the perimenopause and then the menopause, so I just changed the character [to include that] and then cast myself in it."

More like this

The comedian clarified that certain elements were present from the very beginning, including the Forest of Dean as a key location and a central character who had "lost sight of who they were".

Bridget Christie filmed The Change in the Forest of Dean. Emilie Sandy / Channel 4

Christie acknowledged that one-third of women do have complications with the menopause – sometimes requiring medical treatment – but that she had wanted to reflect her own personal account, having felt the process was liberating.

She continued: "I have found that coming out the other side of my reproductive years has just been overwhelmingly positive for me… I feel kind of freed from it all. I feel more like myself as a child now and I would love it if more women felt like that.

"I've got another, let's hope, 30 years to live and I just feel sort of unencumbered by a lot of social pressures and things like that in a really overwhelmingly positive way."

Read more:

Christie added: "So I think this is just about seeing somebody coming out of that and having this big adventure – and let's see more women on screen doing that.

"Let's see more women being in charge of their menopause and not accepting what has been said about it for years."

The Change also stars Ghosts actor Jim Howick, alongside Omid Djalili, Tanya Moodie, Paul Whitehouse, Monica Dolan, Liza Tarbuck, Sonny Charlton and Amanda Lawrence.

The Change premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 21st June 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.