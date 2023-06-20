The actor has been working in the British comedy scene for some time, but has recently attracted attention for playing Pat in BBC One's smash-hit sitcom Ghosts , as well as Paul Jessop in Here We Go and Mr Hendricks in Sex Education .

Jim Howick has described his role in Channel 4 comedy-drama The Change as a "departure" from his usual characters.

His latest project is The Change, a new series created by and starring stand-up comedian Bridget Christie, which follows a woman seeking self-discovery as she begins to go through the menopause.

Howick plays a community radio DJ known locally as The Verderer, whose programme angrily targets culture war subjects as he fiercely defends the status quo.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At a launch event for the series, Howick discussed what drew him to the project, expressing his interest in portraying a character so starkly opposite to the persona he has become known for.

"[It was] partly because of Bridget's work, and then the character is a departure from what I usually play – sunny characters.

"But at the heart of him, he represents an extreme reaction to progressiveness and [the idea of] a different future," he began.

Howick went on to say that his character's opinions, some of which are quite outrageous, stem from feelings of insecurity and a fear of change.

Read more:

The actor continued: "Like many people who attach themselves to these views, he’s just desperately sad and lonely and angry. I think that's at the heart of him, really… just sort of naive and ignorant and not genuinely hateful.

"He represents that kind of person who hasn't experienced any change and is desperately interested in his environment."

Bridget Christie stars in The Change. Jon Hall / Channel 4

Creator and star Christie concurred that, despite holding some outdated views, none of the men depicted on the show are intended to be seen as "horrible".

She added: "They're just guys who haven't really thought, they've not been questioned before."

In addition to Christie and Howick, The Change also stars Omid Djalili, Tanya Moodie, Paul Whitehouse, Monica Dolan, Liza Tarbuck, Sonny Charlton and Amanda Lawrence.

The Change premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 21st June 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.