The comedy-drama series is inspired by the real-life experiences of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, a married couple who care for a daughter with an extremely rare chromosomal disorder.

David Tennant stars in a first-look clip from this week's emotional There She Goes special, released exclusively to readers of RadioTimes.com .

Tennant and Spaced star Jessica Hynes play Simon and Emily Yates – essentially stand-ins for the writing duo – while young actor Miley Locke is their on-screen daughter, Rosie.

This hour-long special revisits the family as Rosie is becoming a teenager, presenting a number of new challenges, as well as some continuing habits that they know exactly how to deal with. Check out the clip now:

Simon and Emily have noticed Rosie has a fascination with one particular children's toy and she is convinced it is sold in a local food shop – except it isn't.

To prevent any complications to their day, Simon has taken to bringing a packaged toy from home and hiding it in the shop whenever they visit, but that causes suspicion among the staff.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pye and Crawford told press at a launch event for the special that every Rosie-related anecdote depicted in There She Goes is based directly on experiences they have had with their own daughter, Joey.

The series began in 2018 and returned for a second season in the summer of 2020, while this standalone special catches viewers up with certain events that have occurred since then, which are being kept secret until after broadcast.

Read more:

On the series' future, Pye explained: "This show has never been driven by the idea [of], ‘Why don't we make TV show? Where could it go? How many series could we get?’ It's always been led by the [true] stories. Always.

"We've only done this because there was a story to tell. If there are more stories to tell, maybe... I think if it ends here, then it ends here, and I hope that we've done a good job.

"But it's always story-led. We'd never ever sit down and go, ‘How can we eke out all of this?'"

There She Goes returns to BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesday 21st June 2023. Catch up on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.