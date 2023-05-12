The new six-parter centres on Linda, played by stand-up comedian and actress Bridget Christie, who has also written and created the series.

Linda feels as though she's having an existential crisis and is convinced she has early onset dementia until she goes to her GP, who informs her that she's actually experiencing the menopause. Invigorated by the news, she dusts off her old Triumph motorbike in search of an identity and a purpose.

In an exclusive clip shared to RadioTimes.com, we get a glimpse of the aftermath of Linda's decision to embark on this cross-country journey.

Watch the clip below.

We see Linda retrieve her motorbike from the garage, don her leather gloves, jacket and set off, accompanied by a voiceover from Omid Djalili's character Steve.

He explains: "Well apparently she's been adding up all the so called 'invisible work' she's done over the past 25 years, writing it all down in a ledger. Every chore, every second, every minute. She's taking some of that time back now."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The clip then pans to some scenic shots of Linda making her way over bridges and through the Forest of Dean, while Steve explains that Linda felt as though she'd been given a sign from an Incredible Hulk plaster, since "the Hulk is the only menopausal role model in the history of TV and film."

It's then revealed that Steve is on the phone to his mother, explaining the situation and how Linda "doesn't care what people think" and has urged him to tell people what he wants. So, at the pub with his friends, he uses a moment of silence to make a shocking declaration...

More like this

Pictured: Bridget Christie as LINDA in The Change. Channel 4

The Change follows Linda, a working class married mother of two, as she struggles to make sense of who she is, what her life means and whether this is really it. As per the synopsis: "Linda decides to claw back some of the time she’s spent doing ‘invisible work’ over the years (not all 3.5 million minutes, just 131,500 of them) to do something for herself… for a change."

It continues: "Along the way she meets an array of eccentric locals, including the infamous Eel Sisters, an angry local radio presenter and a mysterious man who lives in the woods with the wild boar. What could possibly go wrong?"

Read more:

As well as Christie in the lead role as Linda, the cast boasts some spectacular comedic talent including the likes of Djalili as husband Steve, Monica Dolan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) as Carmel, James Howick (Peep Show) as Verderer, Tanya Moodie (Motherland) as Joy, Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) as Pig Man and others.

Speaking about the series when it was first announced, Morwenna Gordon – executive producer for Expectation – said: "We couldn't be more excited to work with Bridget on channelling her brilliant comic voice into a narrative comedy.

"She's putting the menopause at the heart of the story, against the beautiful, magical and at times unsettling backdrop of The Forest of Dean, and we’ve no doubt The Change will be a real treat for Channel 4 viewers."

The Change is coming soon to Channel 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.