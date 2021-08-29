Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse reveal secret recipe behind success of Gone Fishing

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are set to return for another series of their BBC travel series, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on Sunday 29th August.

The fishing series premiered on BBC Two back in 2018, and has become very popular, with the pair now in their fourth season.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Bob and Paul revealed the secret behind the show’s success.

“There’s a lot of programmes right with two blokes going around somewhere remote – there always have been. But what we don’t do is have any voiceover,” Paul explained.

“We never do any of that, and this is actually quite intrusive, you know, and I think removing that voiceover and explanation all the time, just allows the programme just to rest and people are more drawn in, in a way.”

Paul says they liked this feature so much, they toyed “with the idea of saying absolutely nothing throughout an entire week.”

Neither Paul or Bob thought the show would take off when they initially came up wit the idea.

“We weren’t even convinced when we went into the BBC and pitched it,” Paul continued. “We thought, ‘No way are they going to vote for that!’ But, but they did. I think what underpinned it is that it just came out of real life. We haven’t had to make anything up. We were going away fishing, as part of Bob’s sort of recovery, and we went to lovely places and we stayed overnight.”

But it sounds like we’ll be seeing lots more of the pair, as Bob hinted at the show’s future.

“We will keep doing it as long as they can have us and if they won’t have us, we’ll just carry on fishing,” he said.

As for the fourth series, viewers can expect to see Bob falling over quite a bit.

When asked about their highlights from the new series, Bob said: “I think in the very first show, people quite enjoyed the fact that I fall over a lot, and people being people, in the first episode I do the fall that hurts me the most and I think people enjoy that. I know Paul did.”

“It is quite a bad one because you land on a rock,” Paul added.

“I think that might be a highlight for viewers not for me as much,” Bob continued. “The highlight for me was catching my first fish – a fish that’s called a tench. Ever since, I mean for going back five, six years, I always wanted to catch a tench and I did manage to get one!”

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns with a new series on Sunday 29th August at 8pm on BBC Two. Series 1, 2 and 3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.