Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4 release date and latest news

It’s been a while since we last saw Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse fishing for their BBC series Gone Fishing, but the duo are now back for series four, and it’s just around the corner.

Advertisement

Get ready to see fishing success, some failures and “interesting accommodation” (their words not ours) as the pair set off to various locations, including the Lake District and Lincolnshire.

Season three of fishing series Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing came to an end quite some time ago now, with Bob and Paul packing away their buckets of bait and fishing lines in 2020. Thankfully, we were treated to a bonus episode in the form of a Christmas special.

But, what can we expect from the new series?

So far, we’ve seen Bob and Paul fish all over the UK, from the River Tweed on the Scottish border to South East England’s River Lea. Throughout the episodes, the pair have been very open about their personal lives, with Bob speaking candidly about undergoing heart surgery.

RadioTimes.com spoke to Bob and Paul ahead of the series four launch and Bob revealed talking about heart surgery on Gone Fishing “changed” him.

“It changed me in a tiny way, which does not happen when you get old and you’re set in your ways. I’ve lost that uncomfortableness, so as soon as you’ve lost that thing, these are quite good things to talk about really,” he explained.

Here’s everything we know so far, including the series four air date.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4 release date: When will it air?

CONFIRMED: Great news! Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series four starts on BBC Two on Sunday 29th August at 8pm, so that’s our Sunday evening plans sorted then.

It was previously revealed that Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing would be returning for another season.

Controller for BBC Two Patrick Holland announced the news on 29th September 2020, saying: “With so many rivers left to fish, so many stories to be told, and so many new ways for Bob to fall over, it was inevitable that this glorious series would return. Thank you Bob and Paul for making a truly unique series.”

Shortly after the news was announced, a clip was posted on the official Gone Fishing Twitter account with Paul and Bob confirming the news.

In the video, Mortimer revealed they’d be back on screens next year, saying: “Hello there, it’s Paul and Bob here, proudly announcing series four, a new series coming up next year of Gone Fishing. What do you think about that Paul?”

Whitehouse replied: “Yeah man,” holding up his red scarf in celebration.

In August, the duo shared a sneak peek at the very first episode of the new series:

Sneaky peek of not very hairy bikers, from first ep of new series, coming soon to BBC2 #gonefishing pic.twitter.com/LhLsWTo3i9 — Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (@MWGoneFishing) August 8, 2021

Series one began airing in June 2018, while both series two and three started in August 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing debuted in 2018, with comedians Bob Mortimer (Vic and Bob) and Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul) fishing in various parts of the UK.

The duo started the hobby together when they both found out that they were suffering from quite serious heart problems, and Whitehouse invited Mortimer to go fishing with him.

“I’ve never felt anything like it,” Mortimer told the RadioTimes.com in 2018. “There comes a moment when you realise that you’ve said nothing for an hour and a half. I haven’t thought about anything else. I haven’t worried about the past, or future. I didn’t find out until later that it was just a ruse to get me back into life. That he’d been conspiring with [his wife] Lisa.”

Over the last three series, the pair have fished all over Britain whilst having a good old chat and looking for different species of fish.

Who is in Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

BBC Two’s Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing stars UK comedy legends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

Paul Whitehouse is best known as one half of the comedy duo Harry & Paul with Harry Enfield, and starred in sketch comedy series The Fast Show. He has since appeared in films Alice in Wonderland, The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Advertisement

Bob Mortimer is part of comedy double act Vic and Bob with Vic Reeves but also makes regular appearances across the panel shows as well as Taskmaster, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Would I Lie to You and A League of Their Own.