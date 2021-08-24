Bob Mortimer says being able to talk about heart surgery on Gone Fishing “changed” him

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will return for another series of their BBC travel series, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Advertisement

This time round, the duo will be heading to Lake District and Lincolnshire, with the hope of catching some fish, of course, while they give their commentary on their surroundings and everyday lives.

The BBC show has become quite popular since it first aired in 2018, with the pair opening up about their personal lives, particularly Bob, who underwent a triple-heart bypass after it was discovered that “95 per cent” of his arteries were blocked.

Bob, 62, has spoken openly about his surgery on the show, along with other sensitive issues – something he says has “changed” him.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: “It changed me in a tiny way, which does not happen when you get old and you’re set in your ways. I’ve lost that uncomfortableness, so as soon as you’ve lost that thing, these are quite good things to talk about really. But our generation is a bit reluctant to breach that barrier now and actually talk about it. So, in a tiny little way, it’s nice to grow a little when you’re in your 60s.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Paul added: “Yeah it’s true because we’ve done a lot of comedy stuff which has been successful to an extent, but the reactions to comedy is very different to the response we get from this.

“People were genuinely moved to get themselves checked. Like Bob said, we’ve sort of had to become better people ourselves. It’s been a lovely thing to do!”

Advertisement

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns with a new series on Sunday 29th August at 8pm on BBC Two. Series 1, 2 and 3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.