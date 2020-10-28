Here's everything you need to know about why Maxxx has been brought back - and why it was pulled in the first place.

Why was Maxxx pulled from schedules?

Maxxx first aired in April 2020, but the first season only got as far as episode one before the show was pulled from schedules, apparently due to 'changing viewing habits' during lockdown.

The show had also been released as a box-set on All4, but the show was also pulled from the streaming service.

Fiona McDermott, Channel 4 Head of Comedy, said in a statement (via British Comedy Guide) at the time: "In these extraordinary times everything is changing rapidly and we are responding to our audience's evolving viewing habits; therefore we've decided to relaunch the broadcast of the full series of Maxxx to later this year. We champion brand new comedy and are incredibly proud of this show."

And in October 2020, after the show was confirmed for a primetime slot on the main channel, McDermott told RadioTimes.com: "We love Maxxx, it’s wickedly funny, audacious and original and we’re excited for audiences to view it this prime slot on Channel 4 at 10pm this Thursday following Taskmaster or watch the whole series box set on All 4."

Is Maxxx on Channel 4 a repeat?

For E4 viewers who have already seen the first Maxxx episode, yes, the first episode is a repeat.

But this time around, the whole series will be airing properly on Channel 4, and the show has been given the weekly primetime slot at 10pm on Thursdays.

Maxxx airs on Thursdays at 10pm on Channel 4, starting on 29th October 2020. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.