Not only have fans pointed to the blurred figure looking similar to Tennant, but they also believe they have cracked the code, translating each of the numbers into its corresponding letter in the alphabet.

This provides quizzers with the following letters - AADDEINNNTTV - which can be rearranged to make, you guessed it, David Tennant.

While it has yet to be confirmed by ITV that 'The Creator' is indeed Tennant, fans have been sharing their excitement in the comments, posting GIFs of Tennant and more.

More like this

Read more:

Genius Game is an adaptation of the South Korean show of the same name, which sees players with their own unique skills competing against each other in tests of their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty.

The players must form alliances and decide who to trust and who to betray in order to survive, with a cash prize of up to £50,000 up for grabs.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tennant recently hosted the BAFTA Film Awards, having been seen last year reprising his role on Doctor Who. Meanwhile, he also has the third season of Good Omens coming up.

He made a surprise appearance during the final episode of The Masked Singer this year, too, having admitted that he "love[s]" the show.

Genius Game is coming soon to ITV and ITVX. Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.