Doctor Who's David Tennant on if he'd do The Masked Singer: 'I love it'
The actor's name has been guessed many times by the judges, but would he actually take part?
As he gets ready to host the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18th February, David Tennant has addressed whether he would ever take part in The Masked Singer – and it seems he is a big fan of the show.
Tennant was speaking as part of a Q&A with questions from The Guardian readers, when he was complimented on his singing voice, and asked whether he would like to do a musical.
Tennant joked: "I make a nice curry, but I'm not going to open a restaurant. Would I do The Masked Singer? I love The Masked Singer.
"Nothing has excited my eight-year-old daughter more than when everyone thought Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs was me, week after week. You can imagine how disappointed she was when it turned out I wasn't."
The Masked Singer is set to air its fifth season finale today, with just Piranha, Cricket and Bigfoot from this year's cast still to be unmasked.
In the same Guardian Q&A, Tennant was also asked what it was like kissing Michael Sheen at the end of Good Omens season 2 – and which of them preferred the experience.
He said: "Who enjoyed it the most? Presumably Michael was thrilled. How could he not be? But it was another day at work. The most difficult bit was other people's awkwardness. We thought it was quite fun, so it was fine. He'd brushed his teeth."
Tennant was most recently seen reprising his role in Doctor Who, although this time playing the Fourteenth incarnation of the Time Lord, rather than the 10th.
At the end of the final 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, he then handed over the reins of the show to Ncuti Gatwa, whose Fifteenth Doctor will star in the show's new season later this year.
The Masked Singer 2024 concludes at 7:20pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 17th February.
