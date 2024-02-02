"Well, I think Ncuti is going to be [an] amazing Doctor, he's going to be different.

"But I've already seen this, I think we all have in The Giggle, that he's got all the command and all the presence of a classic Doctor, plus a whole funky new thing that's going on. And that's what we need."

Steven Moffat. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Moffat continued: "Because, you know, the funky new thing's great, but what you've really got to have is, 'I'm the guy who gives the orders.'

More like this

"And the thing I particularly like from The Giggle is when he orders David Tennant out of the TARDIS. He says, 'Beat it, kid,' and that's great.

"He's going to be a magnificent Doctor. And 20 years from now, people will be complaining that he's not still in the show."

It's been confirmed that Doctor Who season 14 will debut on screens in May 2024, with an exact release date yet to be announced.

We do know, though, that Gatwa will return to helm the series alongside new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Read more:

Once again, Russell T Davies will lead the sci-fi as showrunner, with Whovians continuously questioning whether Moffat himself could ever envisage a return to the show.

Well, when posed the question by RadioTimes.com, Moffat said: "Look at my ageing face. How can I fit in? And I know, because I've seen the feedback, that people think I'm being evasive on the subject."

He also added: "We've got Russell there. We've got a bunch of new writers there. We've got Ncuti [Gatwa, Fifteenth Doctor] there. It's all good."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 6th February.

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.