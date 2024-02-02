Whittaker, who played the Thirteenth Doctor, and Gill, who played Yasmin Khan, starred together for three seasons of Doctor Who, with the pair forming a close bond.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com about her time on the show, Whittaker said: "I'm so proud of it, it's my happiest time. [It was] an absolute joy."

Gesturing to Gill, she added: "I got a best friend out of it!"

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker.

With Doctor Who turning 60 last year, Gill's role in the show was celebrated in the special edition of Radio Times magazine, in which she posed for a sparkling shoot with the show's first ever companion, Carole Ann Ford (who played Susan).

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker.

Giving her take on the 60th anniversary specials, which saw David Tennant return, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, Whittaker said: "It was incredible."

She added: "Of all the Doctors to come back, what a crowd-pleaser! He just gets better and better."

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker

Meanwhile, Gill has offered her best advice to new companion Varada Sethu, who's been seen filming season 15 with Ncuti Gatwa and who's thought to be taking on the role of the companion after Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Mandip Gill, Katy Manning, and Jodie Whittaker

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, Gill said: “I actually have messaged Varada, just a general 'enjoy it' because it goes so fast and it was what I wanted to hear," she explained.

She added: "There's no actual advice, but I'm sure she's going to be absolutely amazing. But yeah, really enjoy it because time does fly when you're having fun."

Whittaker and Gill made their exit from the show in The Power of the Doctor, but have both said they'd be open to a return.

"We're always going to be a part of it," Gill previously said of Doctor Who. "You've just seen what what can happen in years to come. So if they need another companion [in future], I will answer that call."

"I've handed in my CV to Russell," Whittaker quipped.

See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 6th February.

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

