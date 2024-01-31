He said: "It's bound to change. And it's fascinating to see how it's developed. I had no idea when I took it what I was involved with, and how long it would take to come to fruition. I’m fascinated by it.

"I love what Russell T is doing, I’m a great fan of his. It needs a good writer. I had no script to work with - I didn’t have Russell T Davies. I wish I did!”

Hussein previously told Radio Times magazine that Ncuti Gatwa's casting as the Fifteenth Doctor, as the first Black actor to be cast as the regular lead in Doctor Who, felt like a victory.

He explained: "I was the first British Asian in my field to be doing what I was doing. What did worry me internally was working on set and all these people watching me.

"I'd think to myself, 'They're waiting to see whether I'll fall on my face. But I'm not going to fall on my face.'"

Of course, Hussein isn't the only figure from the show's past to express his excitement and enthusiasm for Davies and Gatwa's new era.

Peter Capaldi recently reacted to last year's 60th anniversary specials, saying they were "great and a lot of fun".

He continued: "It was wonderful, exuberant, and full of life, drama and monsters. David [Tennant] was wonderful, and Catherine Tate, of course.

"It's Doctor Who, you know, it's a gas and a good thing in the world. It's a nice, fun, exciting thing, and I look forward to the rest of the specials and Ncuti Gatwa coming along. I've met him, and he's very inspiring and charming."

