Capaldi gave an acclaimed performance as the Twelfth Doctor, who remains the favourite of many fans, and in an interview with Forbes, he weighed in on the latest reinvention.

"I enjoyed it. I thought it was great and a lot of fun," he said of the 60th anniversary. "It was wonderful, exuberant, and full of life, drama, and monsters. David was wonderful, and Catherine Tate, of course.

"It's Doctor Who, you know, it's a gas and a good thing in the world. It's a nice, fun, exciting thing, and I look forward to the rest of the specials and Ncuti Gatwa coming along. I've met him, and he's very inspiring and charming."

David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

Since parting ways with the TARDIS, Capaldi has taken roles in DC blockbuster The Suicide Squad, Prime Video's The Devil's Hour and, most recently, Apple TV+ drama Criminal Record.

Capaldi has repeatedly stated that he doesn't intend to return to Doctor Who (saying to RadioTimes.com in 2022 that "I've done my time") – and it appears he's sticking to that stance, offering a firm "no" in his latest interview.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Capaldi added: "I'm a long-standing Doctor Who fan from being a kid. Hegarty [his Criminal Record character] is the same age as me, so maybe he watched Doctor Who, too. He’s of that era.

"I like the idea that my Doctor is still out there. He's not available to come and be on TV. The real Doctor is not on TV, the real Doctor is out there."

The first two episodes of Criminal Record are now available to stream on Apple TV+, with Capaldi and Cush Jumbo leading the cast as detectives with very different outlooks on their work.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.