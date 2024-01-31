Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024, Gill explained that she had messaged Sethu following the news of her role.

“I actually have messaged Varada, just a general 'enjoy it' because it goes so fast and it was what I wanted to hear," she explained.

Gill added: "There's no actual advice, but I'm sure she's going to be absolutely amazing. But yeah, really enjoy it because time does fly when you're having fun."

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker on the set of Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

With the introduction of Sethu's character, representation on screen has continued to grow, something Gill previously praised Doctor Who for back in 2022.

She said: "It feels amazing because I wanted to be seen when I was growing up. We can only thank Chris for writing those characters.

"But it feels amazing that people do resonate with it. I see a lot of fan art and I have had loads of interactions with people where it's meant so much to them. And I know what that feels like, to see yourself. It brings people to tears to be seen.

"It's just mad that it's 2022 when that's happening, that's it's taken that long for a group of people to be seen. But I'm so honoured to have been part of that."

