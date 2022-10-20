Showrunner Chris Chibnall, Yaz star Mandip Gill and Dan star John Bishop are all also moving on, and at a recent press event for the upcoming special, Gill reflected on the importance of the representation this era of the show has seen.

Jodie Whittaker's time on Doctor Who is coming to an end in this week's special The Power of the Doctor . However, the episode is not just a farewell to Whittaker, but it's also the end of the current incarnation of the long-running sci-fi.

Gill said: "It feels amazing because I wanted to be seen when I was growing up. We can only thank Chris for writing those characters.

"But it feels amazing that people do resonate with it. I see a lot of fan art and I have had loads of interactions with people where it's meant so much to them. And I know what that feels like, to see yourself. It brings people to tears to be seen.

"It's just mad that it's 2022 when that's happening, that’s it's taken that long for a group of people to be seen. But I'm so honoured to have been part of that."

Vinette Robinson as Rosa Parks in Doctor Who.

Gill noted that what she's "happiest" about is having been part of historical episodes Demons of the Punjab and Rosa.

She said: "It was such an honour to be part of such pieces, but in this genre, you don't really see it happening.

"I think they were beautifully done and just felt so special to be a part of something that I'm really connected to, and that my family could watch – even if they don't necessarily watch sci-fi shows, there was a connection there."

Meanwhile, Whittaker added: "We're lucky enough that we've had the moments where we could have interactions with fans and have full conversations... and what's been wonderful is feeling that the connection we have, and the connection that we have to our characters, has resonated.

"That it's felt received, and the people have felt seen, that's been incredible."

The Master star Sacha Dhawan recently spoke with RadioTimes.com about The Power of the Doctor, calling it "a celebration of our time" and "a real beacon of hope".

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will air at 7:30pm on Sunday, 23rd October on BBC One. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

