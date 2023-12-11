This year's characters include Owl, Bubble Tea and Chicken Caesar - and, of course, it wouldn't be 2023 without Air Fryer, who will be sizzling onto the stage this December.

As usual, all contestants will perform for the Masked Singer detective panel, which includes Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.

Throughout their performances, the celebrities will drop clues (and some red herrings) which will help (or hinder) the judges and viewers as they try to figure out who is behind the mask.

As the show returns, and our Saturday nights become taken over by what can be one of the most intense guessing games, read on for everything you need to know about The Masked Singer season 5 cast - including the clues we have so far.

We'll keep you updated right here with more theories and guesses, so keep your eyes peeled.

The Masked Singer season 5 cast: Who are the characters?

The first five characters will take to the stage on 30th December, but for the first time in Masked Singer history, we hear from each of our characters ahead of the launch.

Owl

Owl on The Masked Singer. ITV

They're a real hoot, it's Owl.

Clue: "I just want to have fun!"

Air Fryer

Air Fryer on The Masked Singer. ITV

Here to fry their best, it's Air Fryer - who hopes to put on a super hot performance.

Clue: "Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time."

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer. ITV

Hoping to put on a tea-rific performance, it's Bubble Tea. But will they be ballsy enough to fool the judges?

Clue: "My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful."

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower. ITV

Hoping to put the je ne sais quoi into The Masked Singer, it's Eiffel Tower.

Clue: "I’m a huge fan of the show, it was a blast."

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer ITV

Ready to take it to the maximus, it's Chicken Caesar. But will they have the hen-durance to make it to the final, or will the detectives be able to guess who is behind the mask?

Clue: "I'm Chicken Caesar! It's great to be here."

Piranha

Piranha on The Masked Singer. ITV

Hoping to sink their teeth into their performance is Piranha.

Clue: "Everything about this show is completely surreal."

Maypole

Maypole on The Masked Singer. ITV

Ready to lead viewers on a merry dance, it's Maypole.

Clue: "Keeping it secret actually hasn't been that hard for me. I've decided to just hide in plain sight!"

Cricket

Cricket on The Masked Singer.

Cricket will take to the stage for season 5, but will they be able to bowl over the audience and detective panel?

Clue: "I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!"

Big Foot on The Masked Singer season 5.

Things are about to get hairy… it’s Bigfoot!

Clue: "Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!"

Dippy Egg

Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer. ITV

Dippy Egg will be stepping out of their shell this year as they take to the stage, but will they crack under pressure or will it be an egg-cellent performance for the contestant? (Prepare for a season of egg puns!)

Clue: "This is a once in a lifetime experience."

Weather

Weather on The Masked Singer. ITV

Ready to storm the stage, it's Weather.

Clue: "You know the weather is very unpredictable."

Rat

Rat on The Masked Singer. ITV

Get ready to scream and jump on a chair, it's Rat. The celeb will take to the stage for new season, but will their performance be squeaky clean or just another cheesy act?

Clue: "The nerves I had for the Masked Singer are the worst nerves I’ve had in my entire life."

The Masked Singer season 5 starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December.

