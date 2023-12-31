Some of those characters include the likes of Dippy Egg, Maypole and Weather, who have already sung their hearts out, leaving the judges to guess who they are behind the mask.

As Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora all tried to figure out who is hiding behind the characters, eventually one contestant was unmasked.

So, who left The Masked Singer last night? Here are all the celebrities who have been unmasked so far.

Who left The Masked Singer?

Weather - Dionne Warwick

Weather. Bandicoot TV/ITV

Legendary American singer Dionne Warwick was the first celebrity to be unmasked on season 5 of The Masked Singer.

They were dressed as Weather, and performed the tune I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash.

Talking about their time in the contest, the 83-year-old artist behind classics like Walk On By said: "It's been an absolute joy. When I was asked to do the show, I said: 'Oh yeah, I'm going to have some fun - but I can never try to disguise my voice.'

"Thank you so very, very much."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you missed the reveal, or just want to watch it again, check out the video below that was posted on X (formerly Twitter):

We'll keep this page updated throughout the season as more celebs are unmasked! It should be a fun ride.

Who do you think the other characters are behind the mask? We look forward to finding out over the next few weeks.

And, as ever, we've got to say... hats off to the amazingly imaginative costume department on this show! It really is impressive how they keep coming up with new, quirky designs every year. See you next week, folks.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITX on Saturdays.

Advertisement

Check out more of our entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.