12 celebrities will all be vying to join the hall of fame of Masked Singer winners that includes Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson) to name a few.

One of those celebrities is hiding behind a mask as an Air Fryer!

But, who could Air Fryer be? Read on for everything we know about The Masked Singer season 5 character.

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer UK?

Here for a FRYING visit... it's Air Fryer!

2023 has been the year of the air fryer, so it's no surprise one of the characters this year is the household appliance everyone has grown to love.

Not a whole lot is known about who Air Fryer is, so viewers will have to keep their ears and eyes peeled when more clues are revealed during their performance.

But, we have the very first clue about the identity of Air Fryer:

Clue: "Being on The Masked singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time."

We'll keep this page updated once we know more.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer returned to screens on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, and continues every Saturday.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.