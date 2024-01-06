One of the characters will be storming onto the stage is Eiffel Tower, who in their first clue, revealed they are a "huge fan" of the show.

Eiffel Tower will be taking to the stage to compete against the likes of Piranha, Air Fryer and Maypole, who are only a few of the exciting characters part of the season 5 line-up.

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer season 5?

They're made of steely stuff... it's Eiffel Tower!

The famous French monument is taking a break from shining for tourists and is taking centre stage on The Masked Singer, and will no doubt blow the audience and panel away with their singing skills.

While not much is known about Eiffel Tower other than their picture above, we do have the very first clue about their identity!

Clue: "I'm a huge fan of the show, it was a blast."

Could this be a celebrity who has spoken publicly about their love of The Masked Singer?

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with all the latest clues, theories and guesses about Eiffel Tower's identity.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer season 5 continues on ITV1, ITVX and STV on Saturday 6th January, when audiences will get to put their detective hats on to see if they can guess who Eiffel Tower really is behind their mask.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

