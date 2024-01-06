This time around, Joel Dommett has promised us that we'll be seeing some of the "best vocalists we've ever had on the show", along with some of the "best ever costumes".

But who will bring home the gold, and who will leave our glamorous judges — which include Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora – scratching their heads?

Here's what we know about so far about Piranha...

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer UK?

Piranha is hoping to "sink [their] teeth" into this new challenge, which makes us think that the celebrity might be food related. Could Piranha be a former Bake Off or MasterChef maestro? Perhaps they're used to cooking up a storm on the morning shows, or giving their expert opinion on the latest popular dishes as a food critic.

Clue: "Everything about this show is completely surreal."

More will be revealed as the show continues, and we'll be sure to keep this page updated once more clues are revealed about Piranha.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer season 5 began on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, and airs every Saturday.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

