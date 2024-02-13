But there are plenty of other films still firmly in the running to pick up major honours, with the likes of Poor Things, The Holdovers and Killers of the Flower Moon all well represented on the night despite a baffling snub for the latter's star Lily Gladstone.

Meanwhile as is tradition, BAFTA will also crown its latest Rising Star in the ceremony's only public-voted category, with Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edibiri among the young actors hoping to follow in Emma Mackey's footsteps from last year.

If you want to keep up with all the action as it unfolds, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards on the night.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024

In the UK, viewers can watch the ceremony on BBC One on Sunday 18th February, with the coverage beginning at 7pm and running through until 9pm.

The ceremony will also be available to stream via BBC iPlayer, while overseas viewers in Australia, the US, South Africa and Scandinavia can watch it on BritBox International.

Although the ceremony is being shown the same night it occurs, the broadcast is not live but slightly delayed – with only an edited version available for viewers.

Meanwhile, film fans wishing to make the most of the night by watching the red carpet pre-show can do so on BAFTA's social media channels on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Who's presenting the BAFTA Film Awards 2024?

This year, it falls to David Tennant to host the awards, with the immensely popular actor recently telling PA that he wants "to have an evening that’s a celebration".

He added: "It will hopefully be an evening of generosity and joy and a love for this industry that is one of the great success stories of this country."

Tennant follows last year's presenters Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond, while other recent hosts have included Rebel Wilson, the trio of Clara Amfo, Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman, Graham Norton, and Joanna Lumley.

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry had the longest run, hosting between 2002 and 2006 and again between 2012 and 2017.

Red carpet coverage this year will be provided by Clara Amfo, Alex Zane, and Zainab Jiwa.

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February.

