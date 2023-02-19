❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Subscribe to Radio Times
Try 12 issues for £1 today - never miss an issue
The actress was nominated after her leading turn in Emily.
Emma Mackey has been named the winner of the EE Rising Star Award at tonight's Film BAFTAs.
Mackey was nominated for the award for her leading turn in the Emily Brontë biopic Emily and beat her fellow Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood to the award as well as other nominees including Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim, and Naomie Ackie.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
More to follow...
Try 12 issues for £1 today - never miss an issue
Enjoy this party classic with an updated RT twist - fun for all the family!
Is equity release for you? Get the free guide written by Radio Times Paul Lewis and find out more
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.