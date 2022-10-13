One cast member who isn't going anywhere is Maeve Wiley star Emma Mackey, but in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com , the actor teased that her role might be a little reduced in the new run.

We've already been told of several changes to Sex Education ahead of its upcoming fourth season – with a number of stars including Tanya Reynolds, Simone Ashley and Patricia Allison all announcing they have left the hit show.

Asked about the return to filming – which is currently underway in Wales – Mackey explained, "It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently.

"But we're in the middle of filming now, and I'm excited to be back," she added. "And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

Dan Levy as Thomas and Emma Mackey as Maeve in Sex Education season 4. Netflix

One thing we do know about Maeve's storyline in season 4 is that she will interact with a new character played by Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, who is playing a famous author who will serve as her tutor at her US college.

"We've filmed scenes together," she told Entertainment Tonight Canada in a recent interview. "He's a delight. He is everything... I'm so glad he's as nice as he comes off. So he's a real gem and I'm really happy to work with him."

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

