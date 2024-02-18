Speaking as part of a Guardian Q&A, Tennant said: "Am I as geeky as the Doctor who fans? Yes. As a Doctor Who fan myself of old, I can very much can plug into that."

In the Q&A, Tennant also responded to the rumour that he got in trouble at school for writing so frequently about Doctor Who, always relating the subject matter of his essays back to the show.

He said: "I don’t think I ever got in trouble at school. That is one of those stories that’s ended up on Wikipedia. I wrote an essay on Doctor Who, which some unpleasant newspaper found and printed. But I didn’t get in trouble for it. I think I got quite a good mark for it."

David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who.

In the same Q&A, Tennant also spoke about his kiss with Michael Sheen in Good Omens season 2, saying: "Who enjoyed it the most? Presumably Michael was thrilled.

"How could he not be? But it was another day at work. The most difficult bit was other people’s awkwardness. We thought it was quite fun, so it was fine. He’d brushed his teeth."

The end of Tennant's most recent Doctor Who return saw his Doctor 'bi-generate' with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth incarnation, meaning the two continue to co-exist going forward.

Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor got his own version of the TARDIS and essentially 'retired', living a more settled life with Donna and her family. However, his continuing presence in the Doctor Who universe apparently does not mean we can expect him to pop up again in future seasons any time soon.

Tennant recently told Radio Times magazine: "The Doctor’s happy. He is in a garden in Chiswick, being made mac and cheese by Bonnie Langford!

"The door is not any more open than it ever was, because in Doctor Who if you want to bring someone back, there are endless ways of doing it. It’s very much the end of the story."

