Speaking at a BFI Southbank screening of 1977 story Horror of Fang Rock held to mark the release, Jameson suggested she wouldn't hesitate if asked to return to the BBC sci-fi series.

"Let's see... I'd absolutely love to do one," she said. "I'd be back in a nanosecond.

"Can you just tell Russell [T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner]? Can somebody ask him to watch it [Leela vs the Time War]?"

Leela vs the Time War was written and executive produced by Pete McTighe, who revealed that Davies has, in fact, seen the short - and "loves it".

Doctor Who – The Collection: Season 15. BBC Studios

The film sees an older Leela escaping Gallifrey – where viewers last saw her in 1978 – during the dying days of the Time War.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the story, McTighe explained that he wanted to do something that "not only saw Leela back in action but also moved the character on a bit".

"She can pop up anywhere [now]... who knows what she'll do next?" he teased.

A warrior of the savage Sevateem tribe, Leela travelled in the TARDIS alongside the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) in nine stories – 40 episodes – between January 1977 and March 1978.

The next season of Doctor Who – starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as his latest companion Ruby Sunday – will begin airing on BBC One in May in the UK and Ireland, with Disney Plus streaming the show internationally.

