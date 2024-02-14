The eight-page script, written by showrunner Russell T Davies, and performed by Gatwa at his audition, sees the Doctor trapped in a room with a character named Robin (read by Davies in the audition room), with his mind whirring at 100 miles per hour to attempt to get them out.

It includes some wild monologues from the Doctor, a mention of the TARDIS, some gloriously British references (including mentions of The Chase and EastEnders) and even a nod to Chris Chibnall's Timeless Child arc.

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies at the 2022 BAFTAs Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The Doctor introduces himself by saying: "I came from another universe but the Time Lords adopted me and that's my heritage now; the very last Time Lord in existence."

Plus, it wouldn't be a Doctor Who script without a big old twist, would it? It turns out that Robin, who we've come to know and love over the past six pages, is actually a monster called the Spikemaster – and that the monster has taken over Robin's body as a host.

Dramatically revealing his identity, the Doctor says: "Robin is behind that wall. Cold and dead with a broken neck. Sixteen years old with a broken neck and a life that just stopped, thanks to you. The Spikemaster."

Luckily, the Doctor manages to trap the Spikemaster inside a wall, before returning to the TARDIS and his unnamed companion (who, of course, would become Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson).

This was Gatwa's one and only audition, with Davies previously saying: "I was very lucky that I did the audition with Ncuti, and it was one of the most astonishing afternoons of my life, because you were just so amazing – to actually be in a room with you and to see you face-to-face.

"He did one audition. Normally there's, like, 27 auditions – one! He just got it."

You can read more Doctor Who scripts in the Whoniverse collection in the BBC Script Library.

