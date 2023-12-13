"I was very lucky that I did the audition with Ncuti, and it was one of the most astonishing afternoons of my life, because you were just so amazing – to actually be in a room with you and to see you face-to-face," said Davies, who was joined for a Q&A panel by Gatwa and co-star Millie Gibson.

"He did one audition. Normally there's, like, 27 auditions – one! He just got it."

Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special. Lara Cornell/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Gatwa himself was quizzed about what aspects he wants to bring to his Doctor. "It is such a hard question to answer," he said.

"Because the role of the Doctor is everything anyway – they're an explorer that has been around for a billion years, and so they have so many quirks and intricacies, and rage and joy...

"They're just full of the whole kaleidoscope of emotions. So, to pick what I was going to bring out differently is a very hard question to answer... so I guess just myself. My Black, beautiful self!"

Having made his debut opposite David Tennant in Saturday's episode The Giggle, Gatwa will return as the Doctor in the 2023 Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, airing at 5:55pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

The special will see the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Gatwa, take over the TARDIS and be joined by new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, with the pair encountering "mythical and mysterious goblins".

Watch a trailer for the special below:

Davies has also revealed that an upcoming episode in Gatwa's first season will feature the Beatles as characters.

