Doctor Who boss teases how controversial mythology changes can all be canon
Russell T Davies has discussed all of the possibilities following the bi-generation.
Russell T Davies has revealed how recent Doctor Who twists could make all mythology controversies canon.
The BBC One sci-fi series aired the third of its 60th anniversary specials on Saturday (9th December 2023), titled The Giggle.
Towards the conclusion of the episode, an encounter with the villainous Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) saw the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) begin to regenerate but ultimately 'bi-generated' - producing two doctors - the Fourteenth Doctor and the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa).
Following this, the pair's prize for winning their game with the Toymaker saw another TARDIS birthed so both Doctors could possess the machine to travel time and space.
Outside of the series, showrunner and writer Russell T Davies states that not only does the bi-generation produce two Doctors in this instance, but theorises that all other Doctors in their respective timelines have been restored at the moments before their regeneration.
Davies stated that this opened up "Doctorverse" where multiple Doctors could potentially return.
However, the showrunner also revealed that the move makes some of the more controversial changes to the Doctor's mythology to be canon - or not, depending on your view.
Speaking on the in-vision commentary for The Giggle on BBC iPlayer, Davies adds: "Which, again, is part of this whole loosening the rules. The Doctor - you know, was the Doctor half-human? You know, is he a Timeless Child? Is he this...?"
"It just relaxes the rules to say he is whatever you want him to be."
Well, that is sure to create some conversation.
The next episode due to air is the much-anticipated Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, which we now have a trailer for.
The story sees Ncuti Gatwa in his first solo episode as The Doctor opposite his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).
Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day.
Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
