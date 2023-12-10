Towards the conclusion of the episode, an encounter with the villainous Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) saw the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) begin to regenerate but ultimately 'bi-generated' - producing two doctors - the Fourteenth Doctor and the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa).

Following this, the pair's prize for winning their game with the Toymaker saw another TARDIS birthed so both Doctors could possess the machine to travel time and space.

Outside of the series, showrunner and writer Russell T Davies states that not only does the bi-generation produce two Doctors in this instance, but theorises that all other Doctors in their respective timelines have been restored at the moments before their regeneration.

Davies stated that this opened up "Doctorverse" where multiple Doctors could potentially return.

However, the showrunner also revealed that the move makes some of the more controversial changes to the Doctor's mythology to be canon - or not, depending on your view.

Speaking on the in-vision commentary for The Giggle on BBC iPlayer, Davies adds: "Which, again, is part of this whole loosening the rules. The Doctor - you know, was the Doctor half-human? You know, is he a Timeless Child? Is he this...?"

"It just relaxes the rules to say he is whatever you want him to be."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Well, that is sure to create some conversation.

The next episode due to air is the much-anticipated Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, which we now have a trailer for.

The story sees Ncuti Gatwa in his first solo episode as The Doctor opposite his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Read More

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day.

Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.