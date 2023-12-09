With David Tennant's Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble caught in his trap, the pair were forced to listen to a taunting puppet show about the Doctor's companions – and their fates.

The Toymaker brings up Amy Pond (played by Karen Gillan) and how she met her demise with the Weeping Angels, as well as Clara Oswald's (played by Jenna Coleman) death. He goes on to speak about Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), who was converted into a Cyberman.

David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who. BBC Studios 2023,Alistair Heap

The Doctor corrects the Toymaker, telling the villain that Amy died of old age, that Clara was resurrected and remains between one heartbeat and the next, and that Bill's consciousness remains – to which the Toymaker sarcastically replies: "Well, that's alright, then."

It's a heartbreaking moment, with the Doctor forced to see the worst moments of his life played out in front of him.

Arthur Darvill, who starred as Rory alongside Gillan as Amy, recently opened up to RadioTimes.com on their devastating exit from the show in the season 7 finale The Angels Take Manhattan, which saw Rory taken by the Weeping Angels and Amy choosing to follow him.

He said: "Obviously I found it very emotional, but also, I just thought was a perfect ending for them - slightly open ended, but also really emotional and I liked that Rory had just been whisked away. I think that was a really good, shocking, surprising, sad thing."

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day.

