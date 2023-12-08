The episode will also see the long-anticipated debut of former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson as the new full-time companion Ruby Sunday.

So, when can we expect the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special to arrive on our screens?

Doctor Who Christmas special: The Church on Ruby Road is released on Monday 25th December 2023 at 5.55 pm GMT.

The episode will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, while it will also be released at the same time on Disney+ in international territories.

The episode is 55 minutes in length.

Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for the Doctor Who Christmas special: The Church on Ruby Road.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Davina McCall as Herself

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Mary Malone as Trudy

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Hemi Yeroham as Abdul

Here is what else we know about these cast members...

Anita Dobson in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will have his first solo episode as The Doctor, while former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson will make her debut as new regular companion Ruby Sunday.

It's a Sin actress Michelle Greenidge will also debut as Ruby's mother Carla Sunday, while EastEnders icon Angela Wynter will be seen as Carla's mother Cherry Sunday.

Fellow EastEnders icon Anita Dobson will also appear as Ruby's neighbour Mrs Flood, while Davina McCall will appear in the episode as herself, having lent her vocal talents to the 2005 episode Bad Wolf.

Davina McCall in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Davina told the BBC: "It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti’s first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Mary Malone and Hemi Yeroham also guest star in the episode.

Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special plot

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

The focus of The Church on Ruby Road is the origins of Ruby Sunday and how she first crosses paths with The Doctor.

The official logline for the episode from the BBC reads: "Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies and, perhaps, the secret of her birth."

Speaking about the episode to the BBC, showrunner and writer Russell T Davies commented: "From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family!"

Is there a trailer for the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special?

A full trailer will likely be released at the end of The Giggle, the final 60th anniversary special.

However, clips of Gatwa and Gibson have appeared in larger Doctor Who trailers and in the BBC festive lineup's trailer.

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road airs at 5.55pm on Monday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

