Despite the gruesome lyrics, the song is definitely catchy and begins with: "We've got a baby, we can feast! We can dine three days at least. Baby blood and baby bones, baby butter for the baby scones."

The Doctor and Ruby spring into action in a desperate attempt to save the baby, with Ruby in particular horrified at what she's watching.

You can watch the full clip below.

The Goblin Song is a new charity single and all proceeds will go to Children in Need.

Showrunner Russell T Davies and Gold previously teased what fans can expect from the festive single.

"We're releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone," Davies said. "And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you'll have to watch on Christmas Day!"

Gold added: "I don't like these goblins, and you won't either, but they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need so let's not give up on them."

The special episode airs on Christmas Day and focuses on the origins of Ruby Sunday and how she first crosses paths with The Doctor.

The official logline for the episode reads: "Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies and, perhaps, the secret of her birth."

Speaking about the episode, Davies has commented: "From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina [McCall] and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day.

