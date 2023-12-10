In the video, Gatwa introduces the sonic, calling it "a magnificent piece of Gallifreyan technology that helps the Doctor through all his scrapes and has lots of useful nooks and crannies too".

Gatwa says that his favourite thing about his sonic is a message that is written in Gallifreyan symbols, which is a Rwandan proverb, translating to "the sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior".

The new sonic is powered by a purple crystal, and has what equates to, in Gatwa's words, "a USB port", meaning the Doctor can connect it to other technologies.

The new screwdriver is notably flatter than most and is made up of a combination of colours, including dark blue, gold and silver.

As seen in The Giggle, Gatwa's TARDIS is also slightly different to the Fourteenth Doctor's, notably incorporating a jukebox.

However, showrunner Russell T Davies has been quick to clarify that, despite the TARDIS duplicating, this is still "the old TARDIS".

He said in a commentary for The Giggle: "I think, if I’m any judge of fandom, people will worry that that is a new TARDIS and not the old TARDIS, Ncuti’s TARDIS, and I’m here to say, in a story to come there is proof that it’s still the old TARDIS."

