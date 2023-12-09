The Christmas special will see the Doctor meet his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), for the first time.

The new images show off Ruby in action, while we also see Gatwa's Doctor dancing up a storm in a vest in a nightclub scene.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: "Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies and, perhaps, the secret of her birth."

So, expect some secrets to be discovered about Ruby Sunday...

Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) holds onto a rope ladder for dear life in Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road. BBC Studios/James Pardon

The episodes will also be featuring returning guest star Davina McCall – now playing herself and not a robotic version from the far future as heard in the 2005 episode Bad Wolf.

Among other recurring stars to be introduced are those playing Ruby's family, including It's a Sin's Michelle Greenidge as her mother Carla Sunday and EastEnders icon Angela Wynter as Ruby's grandmother Cherry Sunday.

Of course, as well as introducing us to Ruby, we'll get our first full episode featuring the new Doctor.

How will Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) react to the TARDIS? BBC Studios/James Pardon

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Gatwa has already teased how there will be a renewed sense of "sexy" for the Doctor.

Gatwa noted: “Also, I'm someone who likes to... I'm very, like, in my body. I like to use my body. I like to dance, and I like to be free."

He continued: "So I guess that adds to an element of, like, sexy Doctor? I think that someone that has abandon, and someone that just lives in the moment, is so sexy. When someone is themselves and comfortable within themselves, that's powerfully sexy."

Get ready for The Doctor, as played by Ncuti Gatwa, to bring the "sexy" in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

In the same issue, it was also revealed that Gatwa's Doctor will be seen for the first time by new companion Ruby in a nightclub setting, dancing to the song Touch by Hybrid Minds.

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road airs at 5.55pm on Monday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

