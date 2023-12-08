What's more, a music video will give fans a sneak peek at exclusive content from the eagerly awaited special, as Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa takes his first adventure through time and space in the TARDIS.

The Church on Ruby Road will see Gatwa's recently regenerated Doctor meet his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and will also include "goblins" and "stolen babies", as well as a cameo appearance from Davina McCall as herself.

A goblin in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

All proceeds of the song, which will be available on a range of platforms including BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, will go to BBC Children in Need.

"I don't like these goblins and you won't either but they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need so let's not give up on them," Gold said of the song, while Children in Need's Director of Income & Engagement Claire Hoyle said she was "delighted" and "grateful" for the support.

Read more:

Russell T Davies added: "We're releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone. And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you'll have to watch on Christmas Day!"

A "showstopping musical number" for the Christmas special had previously been teased by Davies in this week's issue of Doctor Who Magazine, with the returning boss explaining that they had tried to make the episode like a "big-style movie".

He continued: "It has a song. So you can all sing along. It was always my intention to make this a big centrepiece right from day one. And Ncuti sings. This man can do everything."

Doctor Who's third 60th anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.