Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Davies spoke about shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher, saying: "I was just a bit jealous that all those other shows were getting a bigger tase of the pie, so this Christmas the enemy is goblins."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Davies admitted: "The show is taking a sly step towards fantasy, which will annoy people to whom it’s a hard science-fiction show.

"Episode two next year is wildly fantasy. Completely making up scenarios on-screen that we’ve never been able to show before. But the following episode is proper hard science-fiction."

It's been a very exciting time for Whovians, who have been enjoying weekly episode releases of The Star Beast and Wild Blue Yonder so far, with The Giggle set to see an explosive return of classic character the Toymaker, who will be played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

But while more fantasy elements may be on the near horizon in Doctor Who, there's plenty to look ahead to also in the anticipated Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road.

As expected, the new episode will reveal some details about the new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who will be joining the new Time Lord.

Read more:

Davies also recently revealed that the new festive special will explore parts of Ruby's backstory and how she came to be named after a specific road that holds a lot of importance in her life.

Davies revealed to SFX Magazine: "Not every question is answered in the Christmas special, and that continues all the way through to the most magnificent finale ever shot on planet Earth. No hype! I swear that’s true."

While details about the forthcoming Christmas special and new season remain closely guarded secrets for now, we can only wait to see what's in store.

Radio Times magazine.

Doctor Who's third 60th anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.