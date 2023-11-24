The Netflix show originally starred Henry Cavill as Geralt, but he has now left the role, with Liam Hemsworth now set to lead the series in season 4.

In an interview with YouTube channel Cerealkillerz (via Variety) at Vienna Comic Con, The Witcher creator revealed he visited the set and gave his input for the series, but said that none of his ideas were used.

"The set was tremendous. Tremendous… I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me," Sapkowski said, as he laughed. "It's normal. 'Who's this? It's a writer. It's nobody.'"

However, Sapkowski admitted that this wasn't an unusual thing for him. The author has written a number of books which have been adapted, including into a video game series.

He explained: "My raw material when I work is only letters. I don't describe pictures. I don't see any pictures. I use the letters only because I know my reader will see the letters only.

"I look at these and say, 'Whoa! This is the way they picture it. Interesting!' Sometimes it's very nice for me, sympathetic. Sometimes it isn't. But I will not elaborate."

The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season, but Netflix is yet to announce when the next batch of episodes could arrive to the streamer.

