Yet while fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the episode, which is entitled The Church on Ruby Road, the new instalment will obviously also introduce fans to the new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) - and explore parts of her own backstory.

Speaking to SFX magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies said of the new Christmas special: "It’s completely freestanding, and indeed when the series starts you can watch that from scratch, and yet faithful viewers…

"It’s unashamedly the story of Ruby, it’s called The Church on Ruby Road because that’s where the church is where Ruby is left as a baby in 2004."

Davies continued: "So, she’s named after that church. She’s a foundling, so no one knows who her mother or father is. She was named after the church on Ruby Road, which does carry over into the series itself.

"Not every question is answered in the Christmas special, and that continues all the way through to the most magnificent finale ever shot on planet Earth. No hype! I swear that’s true."

While exact plot details remain under wraps for now, we do now have a confirmed time slot for the festive episode, as well as the cast list - which includes presenter Davina McCall.

McCall will play herself in the episode, with the rest of the Christmas special's cast including It's a Sin's Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, EastEnders' Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

