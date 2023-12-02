The Toymaker originally appeared in Doctor Who in 1966, and was first played by Michael Gough.

The Giggle will also introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor - a huge moment in the sci-fi's history.

The new teaser sees the Toymaker declare: "We meet again – the Time Lord and the Toymaker... one final game!"

We also glimpse the Fourteenth Doctor seemingly about to change, his body coursing with regeneration energy as we hear him deliver the line, "It's time."

The trailer closes with a shot of the newly-regenerated Fifteenth Doctor in the TARDIS control room.

Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker in Doctor Who BBC

Previously speaking about the episode at the premiere of The Star Beast, returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: "The third one, it all comes to a climax in The Giggle, which is Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker, an old enemy from the 1960s coming back.

"That one's wild, that one's scary. It's nuts, it's a completely mad adventure. It's frightening and revolutionary things happen in it - and it's not giving anything away to say it's goodbye to David Tennant and in comes Ncuti Gatwa."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Doctor Who's third anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.