As the sci-fi celebrates its 60th anniversary, the latest instalment Wild Blue Yonder saw the Doctor and Donna stumbling across Wilf outside the TARDIS, as he assures them that the world's gone mad.

He tells them that the rest of the Noble family are safe, adding: "I told them to bunker down and I'll keep watch...it's everyone, it's everything, they're all going mad. You've got to do something. The whole world, coming to an end."

The final scenes of the episode show members of the public running for safety as chaos reigns in London, presumably heralding the arrival of Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker.

Cribbins's return to Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary specials was confirmed by David Tennant earlier this year, who said: "I am thrilled to say that – although very sadly he wasn't in those episodes as much as we hoped – he was on set with us and Wilfred lives on.

"Bernard is much missed and much grieved for, but I am so excited that his final screen performance will be [one] I had the great honour of being part of, and you'll see it all on your screens."

He also appeared in behind-the-scenes footage of the read-through, with showrunner Russell T Davies saying: "The whole room sighed when Bernard Cribbins said his first line."

Cribbins also appeared in season 4 of Doctor Who, with Wilf becoming a completely beloved character.

Elsewhere, he was known for his appearances in the Carry On films, as well as The Railway Children, and his various roles in children's TV, including voicing The Wombles and being the most-featured celebrity storyteller on BBC series Jackanory.

Doctor Who showrunner Davies was among those who paid tribute to Cribbins at the time of his death, penning an emotional post on Instagram.

"I’m so lucky to have known him," Davies wrote. "Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."