Speaking at a Q&A following a screening of The Star Beast, Davies said: "It's weird, the next one, it's kind of scary. It's not super scary, it's just weird."

The new teaser isn't giving much away – we see the TARDIS duo land aboard what appears to be a deserted spacecraft, only to detect life signs...

"What are they?" asks a petrified Donna, as she and her best friend appear to be cornered by an unseen menace...

You can watch the teaser for Wild Blue Yonder below:

It certainly looks as though we're in for a change of pace following adventure romp The Star Beast, which was lauded in early reactions from Doctor Who fans.

Following Wild Blue Yonder, the final Doctor Who 60th special will be The Giggle, which will mark the return of classic villain The Toymaker (now played by Neil Patrick Harris).

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then follow just 16 days after The Giggle, airing on Christmas Day on BBC One.

Titled The Church on Ruby Road, this instalment will also see Millie Gibson make her debut as new companion Ruby Sunday.

Read more:

Doctor Who's second anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.