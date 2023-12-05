The last episode to rival that figure is The Tsuranga Conundrum in 2018, Jodie Whittaker's fifth episode as the Thirteenth Doctor, which was watched by 7.76 million viewers.

The Star Beast has become the biggest drama launch of 2023, also boasting a respectable overnight audience of 5.08 million.

David Tennant and Yasmin Finney in Doctor Who: The Star Beast. BBC

The episode saw Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Tate's Donna Noble reunite, also bringing Yasmin Finney's Rose Noble into the action for the first time.

We also met the menacing Meep, voiced by Miriam Margolyes, and, of course, got our first glimpse at the gorgeous new TARDIS.

The latest Doctor Who episode, Wild Blue Yonder, saw the Doctor and Donna facing deadly doppelgangers of themselves at the edge of the universe and also marked the return of the late Bernard Cribbins as Wilfred Mott.

With just one 60th anniversary special left to go, fans will see the return of one of the Doctor's oldest enemies, The Toymaker, this time brought to life by Neil Patrick Harris.

We'll also finally get to meet Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor – and we're sure we've got plenty more surprises coming our way, with a whole host of other guest stars on the way.

Doctor Who's third 60th anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

